Antioch to hold annual Holiday Delites Celebration, parade and Christmas tree lighting Dec. 3
Join in for the final event of this year’s Antioch Sesquicentennial Celebration of the 150th Anniversary of cityhood.
the attachments to this post:
Holiday Delites 2022 Flier 12-3-22
