Antioch woman dies in solo vehicle crash in Bethel Island Sunday morning

By CHP – Contra Costa

Sunday morning Nov. 20, 2022, at about 2:10 AM, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a single vehicle crash on Sugar Barge Road in Bethel Island. Our preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree.

CHP and emergency personnel arrived on scene and the driver was pronounced deceased. According to the Contra Costa Coroner’s office the driver was Lilith Guentert, age 47 of Antioch.

This crash is still under investigation, if anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.

 

