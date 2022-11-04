Missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe’s remains found in Amador County

Last seen in Antioch on January 26, 2022

According to the Oakley Police Department and the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, on November 3, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Amador County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip from a local resident of the Plymouth, California area who had discovered something suspicious that was thought to be human remains. Amador County Sheriff’s Office detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and initiated a search of the area where they ultimately located the remains described in the tip. The remains were determined as those of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe. She went missing on January 26, 2022, was last seen in Antioch, California and is suspected of being murdered by her late ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones of Antioch. He was later shot and killed by police in Washington state. (See related articles here and here)

Plymouth is located in the west end of Amador County. The tip was made through the Amador County Secret Witness Program. Amador County Sheriff’s detectives and crime scene investigators documented the evidence found and collected the remains.

Due to the time of day and diminishing daylight, it was determined it would be best to keep watch over the area and initiate a more thorough investigation this morning. Members of the Oakley Police Department and the Antioch Police Department responded to the Plymouth area early Friday morning to assist with the investigation with the assistance of cadaver dogs. More evidence was identified and collected from the scene.

The specific location is an area just off of Jackson Road in Plymouth. The area where Alexis’ remains were found has been searched further and no other remains have been located.

The collaborative investigation did confirm the partial remains were human. A forensic odontologist responded to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office facility to examine the remains. The forensic odontologist positively identified the remains as those of Alexis Gabe. All evidence collected by the Amador County Sheriff’s Office was turned over to Oakley Police Department detectives and Coroner jurisdiction has been turned over to the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office to determine manner and cause of death.

According to the Oakley Police Department, the Gabe family has been notified and they are requesting respect and privacy during this time of mourning.

Jackson Road is an area we identified early on as an area where Jones travelled to in the hours and days after Alexis was reported as missing.

Due to the nature of the condition of Alexis’ remains, and the lack of her full body, we believe the remainder of her remains are scattered in various areas.

Due to the condition of Alexis’ remains we realize there may never be a full recovery of her. The City of Oakley has determined there will be no extensions of reward funds for any future remains that may be found.

A press conference will be scheduled for early next week and we will provide details for the date and time as soon as possible. Any questions regarding this case should be directed to the Antioch and Oakley Police Departments. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend their condolences to the Gabe family in this difficult time.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



