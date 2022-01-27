«
Oakley woman missing from Antioch under suspicious circumstances since Thursday

Alexis Gabe – Missing fliers have been posted throughout East County. Source: Oakley PD

Fliers posted throughout community

By Oakley Police Department

The Oakley Police Department received a call of a missing person, under suspicious circumstances, on January 27, 2022. The missing person is identified as Alexis Gabe, 24, of Oakley. She was last seen on Benttree Way in Antioch.

Gabe is described as an Asian female, 5’7”, 170 pounds and last known to be wearing a white tank top, silver/black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and green/white shoes.

Oakley Police patrol personnel and detectives began immediate efforts to locate Gabe. The Oakley Police Department has been in contact with Gabe’s family and have spoken to key people who were last known to be with her. The efforts to locate Gabe are continuing as detectives analyze evidence and patrol personnel continue to field tips and conduct physical searches for Gabe.

Fliers of Gabe have been posted throughout East County over the past two days.

Please report any credible sightings of Gabe, or any information that will lead to her discovery by calling the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.

