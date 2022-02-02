BART Board will consider third proposed map during final redistricting public outreach meeting Wednesday

Approaching critical phase – but few people seem interested, participating

The BART redistricting process is reaching a critical phase, with just one more virtual meeting for public outreach, scheduled for 6 pm on Wednesday, February 2nd. Few people seem interested in participating in the process in spite of the significant impact redistricting has on who will run for office and be elected over the next 10 years. Only two people offered public comments at the last BART meeting on redistricting, including the publisher of the Herald, Allen Payton.

Join the virtual meeting on 2/2/22 at 6pm on Zoom:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82168419186

Webinar ID: 821 6841 9186

Or Telephone US: +1 669 900 6833 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499

BART election districts are redrawn every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The primary purpose of redistricting is to ensure population equality among districts.

Once the public outreach has concluded, the BART Board of Directors will continue to discuss the process and advance the work at upcoming Board meetings, including a special meeting of the Board of Directors. Meetings and agendas will be announced in advance. Sign up for Board meeting notices here.

BART has provided the following draft maps and census population and race/ethnicity data:

BART Board Districts Map Plan A

BART Board Districts Map Plan B

BART Board Districts Map Plan C

Census population and race/ethnicity data by District (Current, Plan A, Plan B, Plan C)

BART has rolled out mapping tools to enable public input for redistricting.

BART interactive mapping tool for redistricting: This tool gives residents the ability to create and share a Community of Interest and/or draft Board Member districts. Map submissions will appear in the gallery on the main landing page, enabling residents to view public input for redistricting.

BART Districts and Demographic Data: This web mapping tool is for visualizing BART districts and demographic data.

In addition to the interactive mapping tool, BART is providing a Community Input Map to allow residents to identify and provide supplemental information regarding their Community of Interest. This feature can be used on a mobile device and is offered in English and Spanish (Español), providing residents with an app that can be used to submit community information in their language of choice.

Community Input Map: English

Community Input Map: Spanish

Learn more about BART Redistricting at bart.gov/redistricting.

This process is guided by traditional redistricting principles as well as the U.S. Constitution, the California Constitution, the federal Voting Rights Act, the BART District Act, and the Fair and Inclusive Redistricting for Municipalities and Political Subdivisions (FAIR MAPS) Act.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



