Antioch High Cross Country Boys are league champs for first time in 34 years

By Trine Gallegos, Communications/Community Outreach, Antioch High School

The Antioch High Boys Cross Country team is still happily reeling from its victory at the Nov. 9 BVAL meet. Held at Contra Loma Reservoir, the seven-member group went into the race as the only undefeated team and ran away with its first championship in 34 years for a boys’ team.

Coach Willie Berger was nervous as he waited for the announcement. The news of the win bought out an array of cheers and tears from the entire team, family and assistant coach Brenda Gutierrez.

“They’ve worked so hard and are so deserving,” Berger said.

The boys beat out the favored Heritage High by just one point.

A Nov. 9 post on the Antioch Unified School District Facebook page congratulated the team.

“It’s been 34 years in the making. Hearing the news over the mic was followed by joyful cheers, spirited yelling and happy tears by many. The boys went to the big meet as the only undefeated team.

Berger knows the feeling of being a student athlete. A Class of 2004 grad, he was a cross country team member.

Congrats to these mighty Panthers and the entire team for a great season.”

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



AHS X-country boys celebrate 1





AHS X-country boys & Coach Willie celebrate





2022 AHS Boys XC champs

