Join the Celebrate Antioch Foundation and Antioch Chamber of Commerce as they wrap up Antioch’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and honor those in service of our community on Thursday, December 8th from 5-10 pm.

With live music, great food, live auctions and great fun this event is being held at Lone Tree Golf Course & Event Center, 4800 Golf Course Road in Antioch.

All funds raised will benefit the foundation and Chamber of Commerce. Cocktails served at 5 pm and dinner at 7 pm. Tickets are $60 each or $100 for two.

Don’t miss this fun, holiday event and your chance to support these great organizations!

For tickets visit https://form.jotform.com/222987984670172



Share this:



Holiday Wrap Up event 12-08

