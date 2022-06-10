«

Sign up today for the TreVista Antioch Blood Drive Oct. 27

We still have a few spots left to fill for our blood drive on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Please click on the link below to reserve your appointment to give.

Appointments and identification are required. To make an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “TreVista Antioch” or visit the link below…

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-resultsorder=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=TreVista%20Antioch

