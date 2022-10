Because District 1 Antioch Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker chose not to attend the Antioch Police Community Forum previously scheduled for Sept. 21st from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., it was postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., instead, at her request. (See related article)



APD Community Forum 10-05-22