Antioch Police Community Forum postponed at Councilwoman Torres-Walker’s request

She won’t say why; tentatively rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. on same date as District 1 candidates forum

By Allen D. Payton

A revised flier posted on the Antioch Police Department’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2022, promoting the Community Forum scheduled for tonight at the Dairy Queen on E. 18th Street in District 1 has been postponed. In addition, the post reads, “We regret to inform our community members that tonight’s Community Forum has been postponed until October 5th. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you then.”

Asked why, Antioch Police PIO Darryl Saffold responded, “It was canceled at the request of Council member Walker.”

When informed that the new date is when a District 1 Candidates Forum, announced in an email blast by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday morning, will be held and that Torres-Walker is shown on the flier promoting that event as one of the three candidates participating, he responded, “She was the one who requested that date and time, which is tentatively scheduled for 1630 (4:30 pm) that day for the forum. We will see if that time and date will have to be rescheduled.”

Torres-Walker was asked why did she ask to postpone tonight’s forum and why would you ask to schedule the police community forum at a time when most people are still at work, as well as why not reschedule the police community form for the same time when more people can attend, on a different date that doesn’t conflict with another event that she will be attending, and if Torres-Walker is attempting to avoid having to answer questions from the public or the media, as she did by leaving the press conference you participated in, last week before it had ended.

Attempts to reach the councilwoman by phone and email were unsuccessful prior to publication time. Please check back later for any updates to this report.



APD Community Forum 092122 Postponed





APD Community Forum 092122 original

