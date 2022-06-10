«
Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15

National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. It is a time to appreciate and celebrate the colorful cultures, rich histories, and diversity of the American Latino community and contributions of Hispanic-Americans — specifically, those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Learn more at https://nationaltoday.com/hispanic-heritage-month/

