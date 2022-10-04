“We The Madd Hatter Players are delighted to return to the Antioch Historical Society Museum to play once again ‘The Night of the Living Dead’ during this 2022 Halloween Season! We wish to thank Dwayne Eubanks-President and its Board of Directors for having us this year!

Thank you.”

Frank Ballesteros, Artistic Director

The museum is located at 1500 W. 4th Street in Antioch. For more information visit www.antiochhistoricalmuseum.org.



Night of the Living Dead play

