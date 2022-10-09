Antioch Police seek suspect(s) in Saturday night shooting death of 18-year-old male

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Investigations Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On Saturday night, Oct. 8, 2022, at approximately 11:55 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane off of Buchanan Road.

Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located one male victim in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Evidence at the scene indicated the incident occurred outdoors in the parking lot between the condominiums at that location. Officers immediately began administering first aid and called for emergency fire department and AMR paramedics.

Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and he was pronounced deceased. The suspect(s) fled the scene and have not been contacted.

Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Currently, detectives are interviewing witnesses and residents in the area and are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



APD badge Crime Scene tape – Shooting Death

