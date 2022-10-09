By BART Police Department

BART Police have arrested four suspects in connection with last month’s carjacking of an elderly couple in the Antioch BART station parking lot. BART PD officers on Thursday responded to a report of a fight on board an Antioch-bound train at the Walnut Creek Station. Upon arrival a BPD officer recognized members of the group involved in the fight as being the same suspects wanted for the September 28th carjacking. The group of four was detained without incident and includes two females and two males. One of the female suspects is an adult while the other three are juveniles.

Images captured by BART surveillance cameras positioned in the Antioch parking lot and station played a vital role in identifying the suspects. Those images were included in a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) message that was sent to BPD officers as well as partner law enforcement agencies. It’s unlikely these arrests could’ve happened without an observant BPD officer using the images in the BOLO to identify the suspects.

No report was provided by either the BART or Antioch Police Departments at the time of the carjacking.

BART has a network of more than 4,000 working surveillance cameras in stations, parking lots, elevators, and trains throughout the system. Images captured by these cameras have been instrumental in identifying suspects in multiple cases. It is very likely that anyone who commits a violent crime on BART will be seen by our cameras.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



