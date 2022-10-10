After standoff suspect arrested for stabbing during robbery in Antioch

Following unsuccessful attempts to de-escalate officers use non-lethal force to subdue him

By Antioch Police Department

On October 4, 2022, at approximately 10:51 am, Antioch Police Department Dispatch was notified of a robbery in which the victim was stabbed in the chest. Witnesses reported that the suspect fled the area after the robbery, leaving the victim on the ground.

Officers arrived and located a 58-year-old male adult suffering from a knife wound to the chest. Officers immediately began life-saving measures and rendered aid to the victim. The victim was transported to a local trauma center.

Witnesses pointed the other responding officers toward the suspect across the street, who was later identified as 29-year-old Hakeem Zumory Thomas. Officers pursued Thomas as he fled the area through the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road, at which point he stopped running.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation by talking and pleading with Thomas to give up the knife and surrender. Despite their efforts, Thomas refused to drop the knife and demanded that officers shoot him. Officers continued talking to Thomas, to no avail, while he refused their orders in further efforts to de-escalate the situation and not harm Thomas. Officers used a less lethal projectile as a distraction device, and Thomas finally dropped the knife and surrendered without being injured.

According to Vinelink.com, Thomas was still in custody of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office as of Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

We offer our deepest condolences to the victim and pray for his speedy recovery. Additionally, we would like to thank all the community members and first responders who assisted. Moreover, we would like to commend the officers who responded to this incident. Due to their training and de-escalation tactics, the situation ended peacefully and without further injuries.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



