Antioch native added to city’s police force

By Antioch Police Department

Sept. 12, 2022 – Antioch Family, please welcome the newest member to the Antioch Police Department, Officer Devin Eigard. Officer Eigard joins us as a Lateral Officer from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office with several years of experience.

More importantly, Officer Eigard is an Antioch native and attended Antioch High School before graduating from California Virtual Academy.

Here’s an interesting fact about Officer Eigard, while working for the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, he became the department’s first Traffic Motor Officer. Which doesn’t come as a surprise considering Monster Energy sponsored him for BMX riding in his youth…true story.

We can’t wait to see what tricks you have in store for the city of Antioch, Officer Eigard; welcome aboard!



Officer Devin Eigard & IChief Ford APD 091222

