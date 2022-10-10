«
Enter the City of Antioch Recreation Scarecrow Contest by Oct. 21

Have you always wanted to create your very own scarecrow? Here’s a chance to let your imagination run wild! Make a traditional scarecrow for our family friendly Fall-O-Ween Event. Scarecrows should be whimsical, humous, mischievous, or loveable.

Gather up your supplies and enter the City of Antioch Recreation Scarecrow Contest! You can use supplies scavenged from the barn or storage shed. Borrow Grandpa’s old straw hat, maybe Grandma’s old apron… even the dog’s bandana!

See contest entry form.

