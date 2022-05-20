By Allen D. Payton

On June 29, 2022, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe entered pleas of not guilty to the charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and DUI with Blood Alcohol Content of .08% or higher, for his arrest in the early morning of March 19. A Readiness Conference has been scheduled for Sept. 29 with a trial date set for October 12 at 8:30 a.m. in the criminal division of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez. (See related articles here and here)

Since in a video Thorpe posted on his official Facebook page on March 19, he admitted to having one drink with dinner, he was asked, via email in August why he didn’t plead guilty, accept his punishment and get this behind him for the benefit of himself and the city. He was also asked what he was hoping to accomplish by a jury trial, if he was hoping to be found not guilty and isn’t the trial just a waste of taxpayer funds and the court’s time. Thorpe did not respond.

An effort to reach Thorpe’s attorney, listed as Greg Scanlon, was unsuccessful. However, Walnut Creek-based criminal defense attorney Peter Johnson, the co-author of the California DUI Defense book, was asked why someone who admitted publicly that they had an alcoholic beverage prior to an arrest for DUI would plead not guilty and take their case to trial.

“A drink with dinner doesn’t put you under the influence,” he stated. “There’s no law against drinking and driving. He didn’t admit to the crime. They have to prove he was guilty.”

“Chemical testing for alcohol is not necessarily reliable. There are errors involved with the testing,” Johnson continued. “Just because a person blows into a machine, that’s not necessarily an accurate number. Why should somebody plead guilty or no contest if they didn’t commit a crime?”

“There are substantial problems with estimating a person’s blood alcohol level from either a blood or a breath test,” he added.

