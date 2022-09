By Velma Wilson

Join the Delta Veterans Group, Antioch Police Department and community at a free event to reflect on 9/11. We will never forget the tragedies of 9/11 and to all the men and women who lost their lives. We honor all of our first responders, law enforcement, military personnel and citizens.

Thank you to the new Antioch Everett & Jones BBQ and Chef Cheese for catering the food.



DVG Antioch 9-11 2022