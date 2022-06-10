Antioch operation seizes over $7 million of illegal marijuana from multiple grow houses

17 warrants served, 10,451 unlicensed indoor cannabis plants, $23,355 in cash, six guns confiscated during two-day, multi-agency effort

By Darryl Saffold, Public Information Officer, Antioch Police Department

On Wed., August 31 and Wed., September 7, 2022, the Antioch Police Department assisted the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) with the service of several search warrants related to unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivations.

According to residents who witnessed the police action said several homes on Sanger Peak Way, Vallecito Way and Forty Niner Way were included, some red tagged with the message “Unsafe to Occupy” and some had their garage doors removed. (See photos, below)

With the assistance of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and Antioch Code Enforcement, approximately 10,451 unlicensed indoor cannabis plants were seized with an estimated value of $7.3 million. Additionally, $23,355 in cash was asset seized as well as six firearms were confiscated during the 17 warrants that were served throughout the city of Antioch.

The Antioch Police Department is dedicated to keeping the community safe and is devoted to capitalizing on any opportunity to work collaboratively with other agencies.

The Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) is the California state agency that licenses and regulates cannabis businesses. DCC regulates the:

Growing of cannabis plants

Manufacture of cannabis products

Transportation and tracking of cannabis goods throughout the state

Sale of cannabis goods

Events where cannabis is sold or used

Labeling of goods sold at retail

To learn more about the Department of Cannabis Control or the laws pertaining to cannabis, please visit: www.cannabis.ca.gov.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Officers from APD & other agencies 083122 2





Marijuana plant in trailer 083122





House on Vallecito Way was red tagged on 8-31-22





House on Vallecito Way was red tagged on 8-31-22 2





Home raided on Vallecito Way near Fortyniner Way 083122





Garage door taken down 083122





Officers from APD & other agencies 083122

