Grace Arms of Antioch, a nonprofit organization, invites you to our annual community fundraiser event, a night of exquisite live entertainment, catered dinners, door prizes, and much more. The event will occur on Saturday, September 10th, at 7:00 pm at the Royal Banquet Hall in Antioch.

Grace Arms aims to raise awareness of our community-based programs and recognize key contributors. The fundraiser will be an outstanding event; individual tickets are $75 each. Note if you can’t attend, please consider making a financial contribution.

You may purchase your tickets from Pastor Smith by contacting him by email at kasmitheph289@gmail.com or by cell at (925) 325-3550.

https://www.gracearmsofantioch.org/elegance for additional information.



GA Annunal Fundraiser

