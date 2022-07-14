Male in his early 20’s; Coroner’s Office has not yet reached next of kin, so no ID has been released, possibly later Friday

Council recently increased speed limit to 45 MPH on roadway

By Antioch Police Department

On Thursday July 14th, 2022, at 10:23 AM, Antioch Police responded to a report of a car fire near James Donlon Blvd. and Contra Loma Blvd. As officers arrived, it was determined that a vehicle had collided into a tree, then into another vehicle traveling in the same direction. The collision caused one of the cars to catch fire. One of the drivers died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver and a passenger were treated for minor injuries.

The Antioch Police Department Traffic Unit responded and took over the investigation. It was determined though witness statements that both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed on James Donlon Blvd., prior to the crash. Following a traffic engineer’s study, the Antioch City Council recently voted to increase the speed limit on the roadway to 45 MPH.

The case is still in preliminary stages and pending further investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call (925) 779-6864.

We extend our deepest condolences to the victims of this incident.

7/15/22 UPDATE: According to APD Public Information Officer Darryl Saffold, the driver was a male in his early 20’s. As of Friday morning, a spokesman for the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office said they had not yet reached the next of kin and would not release the deceased’s identity but expects to have that information later today.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Share this: