See who you voted Best Businesses in 2021 in the Antioch People’s Choice Awards

Gift cards to local businesses being mailed to winners of ballot prize drawing from those who voted

Following are the Best Businesses in Antioch in 2021 as voted by you, the readers of the Antioch Herald! A copy was published in the June 2022 issue and is available for download at 2021 Antioch People’s Choice Winners | Antioch Herald. Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all those who voted. Remember to Shop Local. Shop Antioch!



Share this: