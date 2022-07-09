California State Park Adventure Pass available for 4th graders and families

Visit 19 state parks!

By California State Parks

Hey, fourth graders! Are you ready for an adventure?

The California State Park Adventure Pass is just for you. See how you can visit some of the most amazing parks in the country with your family and friends—for free.

What?

In partnership with the First Partner’s Office and the Natural Resources Agency, the California State Park Adventure Pass provides free entry for fourth graders and their families at 19 amazing state parks throughout the state. Mountains, deserts, forests, rivers … the choice of where to visit is yours.

Who?

You (a fourth grader from California), your family (up to three adults and other kids) and friends (everyone in your car) can enjoy all sorts of adventures at 19 state parks during your whole fourth grade year—and the summer after, too. (So, it’s good this summer for those going into fifth grade).

How?

Have your parent or guardian go to ReserveCalifornia.com or call (800) 444-7275. All they have to do is set up a profile by providing their name, address, phone number and email address, and we’ll send them your free California State Park Adventure Pass to their email right away! For individuals that do not have access to a smartphone, computer or printer and/or do not have an email address to use when applying online, they can still apply for a pass by visiting a State Parks Pass Sales Office. Click here for a list of locations.

Where?

Once you have your Pass, you can use it by either printing it out or keeping it on your phone to show a uniformed state park staffer at one of these 19 state parks.

Recreate Responsibly

Getting into the outdoors is the perfect way to connect with nature, family and friends but it is important to do so responsibly. Please protect yourself and your family by learning about the park you are visiting before heading out, wearing appropriate clothing, staying prepared by bringing the essentials like enough food and water, and knowing your comfort level to avoid injuries. For additional safety tips, click here.

Your Parents Speak Spanish?

¿Tus padres hablan español? Tenemos personal que les pueden ayudar en su idioma. Diles a tus padres que nos llamen por teléfono al 1-800-444-7275 o nos visiten en ReserveCalifornia.com

Learn more at www.parks.ca.gov/AdventurePass



