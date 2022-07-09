«
Participate in the annual National Night Out August 2

By Antioch Police Department

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community relationships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring place to live. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
On “National Night Out,” Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., a representative from the Antioch Police Department, Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission, Citizen Volunteer, and/or a member of the City Council may visit each participating neighborhood.

If your neighborhood would like to host a gathering and would like members of the Antioch Police Department to stop by, please contact Lt Vigil via email at jvigil@antiochca.gov or call 925-779-6993.

