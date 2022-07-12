Antioch man wanted for two attempted murders arrested Sunday night

For stabbing near Antioch BART Station last Friday and shooting in Concord; has history of arrests

By Darryl Saffold, PIO, Antioch Police Department

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, Antioch Police Officers spent several hours looking for Mychal Allen Plew (3/25/91) who was wanted on a total of five felony warrants. Two of the warrants were for attempted murder (664/187PC) related to a shooting he committed in Concord and a stabbing he committed in Antioch on July 8 near the BART Station.

Officer Mulholland followed up on a lead and spotted Plew in the passenger seat of a vehicle leaving a house on the Antioch/Oakley border. He followed the vehicle until sufficient units arrived. At 8:39 pm a high-risk stop was conducted on Main Street in Oakley and Plew was taken into custody without incident. Plew was ultimately booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.

According to localcrimenews.com, Plew has a history of arrests by Antioch PD, Concord PD and CHP dating back to 2013 including drug possession, trespassing, receiving stolen property – vehicle, possession of burglar’s tools, false registration and auto theft.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Mychal Plew arrested on 071022 APD

