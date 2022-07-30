Antioch Police to hold DUI Checkpoint August 19

On Friday night, August 19, 2022, the Antioch Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint between the hours of 6 PM and 12 AM in the area of E. 18th and A Streets.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant Rob Green said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The Antioch Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

So, whether you’ve had just one drink with dinner at 1:00 a.m. or multiple any time you’re out, call an Uber, Lyft or a friend to drive you home. Don’t put your own life or others’ lives at risk and avoid fines, losing your license, possible jail time, public embarrassment and having to lie to your family, friends and constituents about it or where you were while being detained for several hours.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze art





Sober or Hand ’em Over & APD logo

