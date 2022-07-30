Cornerstone Christian grad signs with Northwestern on football scholarship

“Big Country” Matthew Broad is first in school’s history.

“…super proud of you. This is an exciting day for Cornerstone.” – Principal and Head Football Coach Logan Heyer

By Allen D. Payton

“Big Country” Matthew Broad was celebrated Monday evening, July 25, by former teammates, classmates, coaches and family as he signed his commitment letter for a scholarship to play football for Northwestern State University during a ceremony at his alma mater, Cornerstone Christian School in Antioch.

Broad js the first player from Cornerstone to play all four years on the school’s eight-man team, graduate from the school and attend a four-year college on a football scholarship.

He found out about the offer from Northwestern about a month ago.

“It happened pretty fast,” Broad said.

After graduating high school in 2020 he went to Los Medanos College and played football for the Mustangs. Broad played one year there as middle linebacker. Last year he was fifth in the state for community colleges and first team All-League in the American-Pacific 7 of the California Community College Athletic Association.

He applied to play football at multiple schools out of high school, received 12 offers while in college and decided to take this one.

Northwestern State University is in Natchitoches, Louisiana where the mascot is the Demons.

“Yeah, I know,” he said with a chuckle about the irony of a Christian athlete playing for a team with that name.

Broad will be playing linebacker on a full, four-year scholarship at NSU with a three-year eligibility and a red shirt year, if he needs it.

His desire is to go pro.

Asked if he had spoken to other local players like Najee Harris and Joe Mixon who are playing profession football Broad responded, “I’ve talked to Najee. He actually came to a few practices at LMC and practiced with us. Coach Marcus Malu (of Malu Fitness in Antioch) is a big part of that. He’s the strength and conditioning coach at LMC.”

“He began playing tackle football when he was nine years old with Oakley Pop Warner,” his mother, Danielle Broad shared. “It’s unheard of for an eight-man football player to receive D1 offers. It is a truly amazing offer and opportunity to give local teams, coaches and players a shout out that it is truly possible to come from a small school and enter into D1.”

During the ceremony inside the school’s gymnasium where his number hangs on the wall, Cornerstone Christian Center Pastor Steve Miner who is a football coach for the team said of Northwestern, “I’m going to be a big fan, now.”

“We are just thrilled. We are proud of you, Matty,” he continued. “You stayed here and that was the beginning.”

Then Cornerstone’s Head Football Coach and Principal Logan Heyer spoke.

“Welcome to the House of Champions and Matt you’re a huge reason why,” he said. “You left your mark, here.”

“Matt, from an early age I knew you were something special. You’re a man of integrity,” Heyer continued. “I’m super proud of you. Matt did everything we asked him to do and played every position we asked him to play. I’m just proud of the young man you’ve become. I just encourage you to take Jesus that’s inside of your heart and share that with the players on your team and change the world because of that. Because you have integrity, the way you operate your life, and the values you have.”

“So, super proud of you,” he continued. “This is an exciting day for Cornerstone.”

“This is a long time coming and that banner on the wall is blood, sweat and tears and the accomplishments you have you’ll remember forever,” Heyer added.

Wearing an NSU cap and shirt, the soft-spoken Broad was then given the opportunity to share his thoughts. Someone later told him that’s the most they’d ever heard him say.

“I just want to say thanks to everyone for coming out. It’s a special day not just for me but for the Cornerstone family and LMC family,” he said. “I’ve been here since I was in preschool as a little baby. I hope you can come out to Louisiana and see a couple games. I will miss you and love you all.”

“Big Country out!” Broad added using his nickname.

A video about Broad’s life and football experience was shared to the delight of those in attendance.

Heyer later shared that Cornerstone has had a football program for eight years. Broad helped the Cougars win their league and North Coast Section championships in 2019 and went 12-0 for the season on a 21-game winning streak. (See related articles, here, here and here).

He was the league’s Football Defensive Most Valuable Player and while at Cornerstone, also played on the school’s basketball team helping the Cougars achieve both their North Coast Section Division IV and CIF NCS Norcal championships.

Broad followed in the sports experience of his father, Richard who played rugby while growing up in Christ Church, New Zealand.

“I’m super proud of him,” he later shared. “It really has been his journey, his mission and his goal. He really has done everything to get to this place. We’re excited for the next part of his journey.”

In prepared remarks, which he didn’t offer during the ceremony, Richard wrote, “Congratulations on this achievement. We are so proud of the young man you’ve grown into and are super excited to see this next chapter of your life unfold. I wish I could take more credit, but this has truly been your dream, your journey and your tenacity and hard work that has got you here. There is a quote I heard somewhere that says, ‘the elevator to success is out of order. You’ll have to use the stairs, one step at a time.’ Continue your climb, son and never stop reaching for that next step. Walk tall and proud in your achievements thus far, you’ve earned them. But remember to always stay humble and kind.”

See a brief video of Broad’s signing ceremony on the school’s Facebook page.



