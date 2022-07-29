Young Antioch woman arrested on gun, child endangerment charges

Gun discovered during traffic stop

By Allen D. Payton

According to Antioch Police PIO Darryl Saffold, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 4:07 p.m., Antioch Police Officer Milner made a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Niani Wilkinsgoudy on Garner Court. Wiliknsgoudy, age 20, responded by speeding off. She parked her vehicle and a search of it revealed a loaded and unregistered Glock 19x.

Wilkinsgoudy also had her two-year-old daughter in the car. Wilkinsgoudy was sent to the Martinez Detention Facility on the following charges PC 25850(c)(6) – carrying a loaded firearm by a non-registered person punishable as a misdemeanor or felony; PC 25850(a) possession of a loaded firearm in public; PC 25400(a)(1) possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and PC 273(a) – child endangerment. That offense is described as “any person, who willfully causes or permits any child to suffer unjustifiable physical pain, injury, or mental suffering, or willfully causes or permits that child to be placed in a situation where the child is likely to suffer great bodily injury or death, or the health of the child is endangered, is guilty of the crime of willfully endangering the health of a child.”

Her daughter was given over to a family member.



