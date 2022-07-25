Antioch Council to consider leasing homeless motel, RV parking, hiring firm to design Rivertown event center, rent stabilization Tuesday night

Two-year motel lease agreement includes option to purchase

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting Tuesday night, July 26, 2022, the Antioch City Council will consider four major issues including approving a master lease with option to purchase of the Executive Inn for transitional housing for the homeless, a contract with a non-profit organization to operate the housing program at the motel, amending the ordinance on parking RV’s and boats on residential property, hiring a firm to design the proposed Rivertown park and event center on the former lumber company lot and rent stabilization. The latter will be dealt with during a study session before the regular meeting.

Another item of interest on the agenda is the approval of a new gas station, convenience store and car wash on Lone Tree Way at the corner of Vista Grande Drive across from the Cross Pointe Apartment complex.

See complete council meeting agenda by clicking here.

Rivertown Park & Event Center

Consent Calendar – Item M. RIVERTOWN COMMUNITY SPACE (P.W. 514-7) Recommended Action: It is recommended that the City Council adopt a resolution: 1) Approving a Consulting Services Agreement with RHAA for the Rivertown Community Space Project in the amount of $350,000 for design of the former Antioch Lumber Company lot located between W. 2nd, W. 3rd and E Streets in historic downtown.

Homeless Motel Lease with Option to Purchase

Item 7. – UNHOUSED RESIDENT SERVICES – NON-CONGREGATE BRIDGE HOUSING SITE AT EXECUTIVE INN. The City Council will consider approving a master lease with Rudram LLC for the Executive Inn located at 515 East 18th Street with an option to purchase.

The two-year lease is estimated at $1,168,000 per year for a total not to exceed value of $2,336,000, to be paid from the allocation of $2.6M in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA funds) specified for this purpose by the City Council on April 12, 2022.

Support Services at Homeless Motel

Item 8. – UNHOUSED RESIDENT SERVICES – SUPPORTIVE SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF ANTIOCH’S NON-CONGREGATE BRIDGE HOUSING PROGRAM LOCATED AT 515 EAST 18TH STREET. The City Council will consider authorizing the City to enter into an agreement with Bay Area Community Services (BACS) for supportive services associated with the City’s Non -Congregate Bridge Housing Program located at 515 East 18th Street.

The goals of the program are to 1) provide participants with a safe place to stay; 2) connect participants with community, mainstream, and personal resources based on individual need; and 3) assist participants in transitioning to more stable or permanent housing.

The total contract is not to exceed $2,563,990 over a two-year period to be paid from $3.1M in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA funds) for support services allocated by the City Council on April 12, 2022.

Amendment to RV and Boat Parking Ordinance

Item 5. – PROPOSED ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ANTIOCH MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING THE PARKING OF MOTOR VEHICLES, INCLUDING RECREATIONAL VEHICLES, ON RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY Recommended Action: It is recommended that the City Council introduce, waive the first reading, and read by title only the proposed amendment to the City’s Municipal Code regarding parking motor vehicles, including Recreational Vehicles, on residential property.

Rent Stabilization Study Session

Before the regular meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. the council will hold a Rent Stabilization Study Session at 5:30 p.m. The City Council will receive a presentation on rent stabilization and provide feedback and direction to staff.

According to the staff report, at the June 14 and June 28, 2022, City Council Study Sessions, extensive public comment was received in support for tenant protection policies including an anti-harassment ordinance, a just cause eviction ordinance and rent control policies. At the conclusion of public comment, the City Council expressed support to modify the “Tenant Protections” policy in the draft Housing Element.

The draft Housing Element proposes the following to address tenant protections: 5.1.9 Tenant Protections. Pursue the development of citywide tenant protection policies for consideration by the City Council. These policies would address, but not necessarily be limited to, anti-harassment, just cause eviction, Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA), Community Opportunity to Purchase Act (COPA) and rent stabilization. The process would include inclusive public outreach with tenants, community-based organizations, landlords and other interested community members. The goal of this effort is to prepare and present an implementing ordinance for City Council consideration.

New Gas Station, Convenience Store and Car Wash

Finally, under Item 6. the council will consider approving a Chevron Gas Station at 5200 Lone Tree Way on the corner of Vista Grande Drive across from the Cross Pointe Apartments. The location is currently the site of an old barn and buildings remaining from Antioch’s farming days, and a home which will be demolished as part of the construction.

According to the staff report, the project site is approximately two acres and approximately one-third of the site to the west will remain undeveloped at this time. Additionally, the proposed project would include the widening of Lone Tree Way to accommodate a 270-foot deceleration lane taper along eastbound Lone Tree Way to the proposed 30-foot driveway.

The project requires approval of a General Plan Amendment to change the land use designation for the project site from Commercial Office to Convenience Commercial.

Public Comments

The public has the opportunity to address the City Council on each agenda item. No one may speak more than once on an agenda item or during “Public Comments”. Members of the public wishing to provide public comments, may do so in one of the following ways (#2 pertains to the Zoom Webinar Platform):

IN PERSON – Fill out a Speaker Request Form, available near the entrance doors, and place in the Speaker Card Tray near the City Clerk before the City Council Meeting begins. VIRTUAL – To provide oral public comments during the meeting, please click the following link to register in advance to access the meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://www.antiochca.gov/speakers

▪ You will be asked to enter an email address and a name. Your email address will not be disclosed to the public. After registering, you will receive an email with instructions on how to connect to the meeting.

▪ When the Mayor announces public comments, click the “raise hand” feature in Zoom. For instructions on using the “raise hand” feature in Zoom, visit: https://www.antiochca.gov/raise_hand.

When calling into the meeting using the Zoom Webinar telephone number, press *9 on your telephone keypad to “raise your hand”. Please ensure your Zoom client is updated so staff can enable your microphone when it is your turn to speak.

Speakers will be notified shortly before they are called to speak. When you are called to speak, please limit your comments to the time allotted (350 words, up to 3 minutes, at the discretion of the Mayor). The City cannot guarantee that its network and/or the site will be uninterrupted.

WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT – If you wish to provide a written public comment, you may do so in one of the following ways by 3:00 p.m. the day of the City Council Meeting:

(1) Fill out an online speaker card, located at https://www.antiochca.gov/speaker_card, or

(2) Email the City Clerk’s Department at cityclerk@ci.antioch.ca.us.

Please note: Written public comments received by 3:00 p.m. the day of the City Council Meeting will be shared with the City Council before the meeting, entered into the public record, retained on file by the City Clerk’s Office, and available to the public upon request. Written public comments will not be read during the City Council Meeting.

Viewing Meeting

Antioch City Council meetings are held inside the Council Chambers at City Hall at 200 H Street. They are televised live on Comcast channel 24, AT&T U-verse channel 99, or via live stream at www.antiochca.gov/government/city-council-meetings/live/.



Share this:



New gas station site





New gas station Site Plan

