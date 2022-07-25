Amtrak San Joaquins will run Special Event Train to August 7th “Battle of the Bay” baseball game

Deeply discounted; by leaving the car at home, Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants fans can relax, save cash and enjoy the game!

By David Lipari, San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority

Antioch residents will be able to take a deeply discounted special event train to the “Battle of the Bay” baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants on Sunday, August 7th.

Amtrak San Joaquins tickets to the Oakland Coliseum (OAC) will include an automatically applied 50% discount. Travelers can also apply additional discounts, including the Disabled Rider Discount, Veteran & Active Military Discounts, Student Discount, and others available on the Amtrak San Joaquins promotions page.

Amtrak San Joaquins has modified its route and schedule for the Sunday, August 7th Battle of the Bay game between the Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants, scheduled to begin at 1:07 pm. Train 711 has been modified to travel all the way to the Oakland Coliseum, past its usual stop at Jack London Square and is scheduled to arrive at 10:39 am. After the game, Amtrak Train 718 will depart directly from the Oakland Coliseum at 5:25 pm.

“Amtrak San Joaquins riders utilize our service for a variety of transportation purposes. One of these purposes is to travel to fun, family-oriented events such as the Battle of the Bay,” said David Lipari, San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority marketing manager. “With the price of gas so high, people are looking for opportunities to travel, save cash, and still have a fun and memorable experience. We are happy to be able to provide that with our Battle of the Bay special train.”

For an additional fee of only $10, travelers aboard the 711 train can purchase the Battle of the Bay food bundle, which includes a hotdog and 12oz. beer of any choice, available for pickup in the Café Car.

Special Event Train will serve the following counties:

Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Kern

Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Schedule:

For passengers interested in monitoring capacity levels for trains and buses, travelers can utilize Amtrak’s capacity indicator system. This online tool allows customers to see in real-time the percentage of seats sold for each trip option. This gives customers the opportunity to book a train that is less crowded if they choose or cancel the reservation if needed.

All discounts can be accessed at amtraksanjoaquins.com/promotions/. Passengers are encouraged to purchase tickets prior to boarding at stations, online at AmtrakSanJoaquins.com, on the Amtrak app, or at a station kiosk.

About the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) Since July 2015, SJJPA has been responsible for the management and administration of Amtrak San Joaquins. SJJPA is governed by Board Members representing each of the ten (10) Member Agencies along the 365-mile San Joaquins Corridor. For more information on SJJPA see www.sjjpa.com.

Amtrak San Joaquins is Amtrak’s 6th busiest route with 18 train stations throughout the Central Valley and Bay Area, providing a safe, comfortable and reliable way to travel throughout California. Amtrak San Joaquins is currently running six daily round-trips. In addition to the train service, Amtrak San Joaquins Thruway buses provide connecting service to 135 destinations in California and Nevada including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Diego, Napa Valley, Las Vegas and Reno.



Share this:



Amtrak Battle of the Bay game train sched 080722





Amtrak Battle of the Bay

