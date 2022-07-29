Antioch man who died with three dogs in Monday night fire identified

Started in garage, ConFire responds in minutes

By Allen D. Payton

The man who died in a residential fire on Serpentine Drive in Antioch Monday night, July 25 in Antioch has been identified by the Contra Costa Coroner’s office as 61-year-old Frank Koukis. According to the victim’s brother, three dogs also perished in the fire.

ConFire Public Information Officer Steve Hill said, “we have determined the origin of the fire was in the garage which is where the victim was found.”

“The fire is not suspicious in nature,” he continued. “We have not been able to rule out that carelessly discarded smoking materials were the possible cause. But the investigation continues.”

“The first call came in at 8:04 p.m. from a neighbor who reported two people and three dogs lived there,” Hill explained. “Our battalion chief was on the scene by 8:06 and the first of three engines arrived at 8:09 p.m., and the other two were there within two minutes. The fire was knocked down five minutes after we were on scene.

“A total of five engines, breathing support, two ambulances and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene,” he shared. “Antioch Police and Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputies also responded.”

A post on the ConFire Twitter feed at 8:59 pm read, “ConFire is working a fatal structure fire on Serpentine Drive in Antioch. Fire is under control. Unfortunately, one victim was located by crews. Investigators on scene.”

As of 10:20 pm, a fire crew was continuing the cleanup after extinguishing the flames.



Share this:



House fire Serpentine Dr 1 072522





House fire Serpentine Dr 2 072522

