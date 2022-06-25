Latin Kings of Comedy 20th Anniversary Tour at El Campanil Theater July 8

Paul Rodriguez will headline

TICKETS: https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com or by calling (925) 757-9500

“This is one we’re really excited about. The Latin Kings of Comedy franchise is a nationwide name and reaches a wide audience .” says Erin Green, the Director of Marketing for El Campanil Theatre.

Headlining this tour is Paul Rodriguez, who starred in the Original Latin Kings of Comedy in 2002. On this tour Paul is joined by a cast of veteran comics including Gilbert Esquivel, Joey Medina from the original Latin Kings of Comedy Tour, Johnny Sanchez from MADtv, and Dennis Gaxiola.

This show is family-friendly and will be sure to have the audience roaring with laughter!

The full listing of El Campanil’s events can be found at www.elcampaniltheatre.com.



