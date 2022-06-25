Illegal imitation firearm in public discovered during stolen car traffic stop

By Darryl Saffold, Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer

While conducting routine patrol in the area of A Street and Railroad Avenue, Officer Tom Smith conducted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle. While talking to the occupants, Officer Smith noticed a rifle sitting near the feet of the front passenger. After detaining the occupants and making the scene safe, Officer Smith retrieved the rifle and determined that it was a realistic looking AR-15 BB gun.

No arrests were made.

We want to take this time to discuss how dangerous it can be for people to display an imitation firearm in public. Besides the fact that it is against the law (Penal Code section-12556), it is very difficult to distinguish that they are not real weapons.

There is certainly a time, place, and manner in which these novelties can be enjoyed and used safely. Though, having them present during the commission of a crime or being used to commit a crime, is not it.

Please remember to be kind to one another.



