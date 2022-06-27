Antioch Sesquicentennial: Independence Day weekend activities July 2-4 ending with fireworks over the river!

By Michael Gabrielson, Celebrate Antioch Foundation

This year, Antioch is celebrating 150 years of cityhood! Antioch is Contra Costa’s original city and one of the oldest communities in California. From humble beginnings in 1849 as Smith’s Landing, renaming to Antioch during the July 4, 1851, picnic, to a thriving and bustling city, we are excited to honor our legacy as we mark our Sesquicentennial in 2022. Celebrate Antioch Foundation in partnership with the City of Antioch has planned and been hosting a series of events to pay tribute to our heritage and celebrate our community. Following are the upcoming events for our Sesquicentennial 4th of July Celebration!

July 2nd Concert in The Park 3pm-9pm

Calling out all music enthusiasts. Bring your chairs, blankets and enjoy several bands that will be performing at Williamson Ranch Park that will get you movin’ and groovin’! Blind to Reason 3pm – 4:30pm, Groove Ride 5pm – 6;30pm, and Project 4 Band 7pm – 8:30pm. There will be Food trucks to purchase food or bring your own and make a day of it. This is a free, fun, family friendly event you won’t want to miss!

July 3rd Military Tribute Concert 3pm-9pm

Please join us in Antioch’s historic downtown Rivertown at our main stage on W. 2nd and E Streets. The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West will be headlining a day of great music celebrating our military. This event is free to the community, Food Trucks will be there including Cousins Maine Lobster truck. This is a celebration you won’t want to miss and here is our lineup: 3pm – 4:30pm The Illusions, 5pm – 6:30pm The Grove Room Band, and 7pm – 8:30pm Air Force Band of the Golden West

July 4th Antioch’s Sesquicentennial 4th of July Celebration 11am-10pm

This is a Celebration You won’t Want to Miss! Celebrating 150 Years of Cityhood as one of the Oldest Cities in California! Come Help Us Celebrate our 150th! The Celebration starts with a Pancake Breakfast 8am-10am followed by the Sesquicentennial July 4th Community Parade 11am-12:30pm. Then we have a great entertainment lineup of bands performing on two stages throughout the day, two Food Courts as well as a great selection of wonderful food from our Rivertown restaurants, Craft Vendors and a Huge Kids Zone, where for $10 your little ones can play all day. This is a Fun Family Friendly Event where no alcohol or coolers are allowed.

The evening will finish up with The Sacred Fire Dancers Performing at the Main Stage immediately before the 9:30pm Fireworks Show Over the Delta!

Band Line Up

City Stage

1-2:30pm Vocal Ease

3-4:30pm RJay Haas Band

5-6:30pm Orquestra Latin Heat

7-8:30pm The Groove Doctors

Main Stage

1-2:30pm Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra

3-4:30pm Foreverland

5-6:30pm Lydia Pence and Cold Blood

7-8:30pm Juan Escovedo All-Stars Band

9-9:20pm Sacred Fire Dancers

For more information about these events, or to donate visit www.celebrateantioch.org If you wish to participate in our parade visit: https://form.jotform.com/eventsatrivertown/antioch4thofJulyparade2022 and to volunteer during our 4th of July Celebration visit: https://form.jotform.com/221380455127148.

