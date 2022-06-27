Antioch man arrested for selling, possession of illegal, stolen guns, drugs Sunday morning

Suspect has record of arrests over past three years

By Darryl Safford, Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer

While you were hopefully enjoying family time on a warm summer’s day, your officers were busy getting illegal firearms off the street, Sunday morning, June 26, 2022.

Both our Blue Day Shift and Blue Graveyard crews teamed up for a probation search of a known subject that was selling firearms out of his apartment. With great investigative work by Officer Milner, they were able to develop leads on their target that subsequently led to the recovery of a stolen Glock pistol, a second loaded Glock that was illegally possessed, a large quantity of Xanax pills, and about five pounds of marijuana.

William Ponce-Ramirez, a 21-year-old Hispanic male out of Antioch was arrested and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility. According to localcrimenews.com, he was previously arrested in February 2019 by the Chico PD for possession of alcoholic beverage by a minor, in November 2020 by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department for WARRANT – Warrants Or Holds Only, 29800(A)1 – Addict in Possession of Firearm, 25850A – Carrying Loaded Firearm On Person Or In Vehicle While In Public Place, 25400(A)1 – Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, 25850C6 – Carry Loaded Firearm When Not the Registered Owner and 27545 – Unlicensed Sale/Loan Trade Of Firearm. Ponce-Ramirez was also arrested, last July, again by the Sheriff’s Department for WARRANT – Warrants Or Holds Only.

The Antioch Police Department is dedicated to the reduction of gun violence in our community. With the assistance of our UAV, CNT, SWAT team, and Gang Unit the streets of our city are a little safer. Thank you to community for your ongoing and constant support. We appreciate you #safestreets #gunviolenceprevention.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



