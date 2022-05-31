Slaney wins late model race at Antioch Speedway, Crowell, Ryland, Freethy other winners

By Don Martin II, DCRR Racing Media

Antioch, CA…May 28…Anthony Slaney won the 20 lap Xtreme Scaffolding Limited Limited Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. He’s the third different winner in as many races on the tour this year, and the race would go without a yellow flag.

Past Marysville and Placerville champion Matt Micheli took the early lead ahead of Slaney and Dan Brown Jr. Brown went low in Turn 4 on Lap 5 to take second from Slaney, and Dan Jinkerson briefly took third from Slaney on Lap 10. Within a few laps, the Top 5 competitors ran nose to tail, and Slaney made a big move on the outside in Turn 4 on Lap 13 to regain second. A low pass in Turn 3 of the 14th lap gained Slaney the lead. Jinkerson made an inside pass on the backstretch on Lap 16 to take second, but he spun in Turn 4 a lap later without a yellow flag. Slaney went on to victory ahead of Brown, Micheli, Kiely Ricardo and Brian Pearce.

Aaron Crowell won the 20 lap IMCA Modified Main Event. This was the first win of the season for the 2004 champion. Crowell jumped into the early lead after the race had been restarted. Trevor Clymens was an early second. Clymens surrendered second to Kellen Chadwick in traffic on Lap 10 with Troy Foulger following closely into third. A blanket three-car battle developed for the lead with Crowell leading Chadwick and Foulger. As Foulger fell back a little bit in the waning laps, Chadwick took one more shot at Crowell, but Crowell prevailed at the checkered flag. Foulger settled for third, followed by Anthony Slaney and Clymens.

Fred Ryland won his third 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. The race was destined to go without a yellow flag, and Nick Zapatero bolted into the lead at the start ahead of Kevin Brown. Brown surrendered second to Chuck Golden on Lap 4 as Golden went low in Turn 4. Ryland made his first appearance in the Top 5 on Lap 7 and quickly moved into third behind Kenny Shrader after Golden hit the Turn 2 wall on Lap 9. Ryland slipped past Shrader for second on Lap 15. Zapatero was nursing some front end damage as he tried to protect his lead, but Ryland closed in on him with two laps to go. Zapatero went high exiting the final turn, and Ryland ducked low to make his winning pass and score the victory. Zapatero was a career best second, ahead of Shrader, Jacob Mallet Jr and Tommy Fraser.

Jim Freethy won the 15 lap Super Stock Main Event. This was the second win of the season for the reigning division champion. The division’s all time win leader and two-time champion Mike Gustafson returned to action and set the early pace ahead of Freethy and Joey Ridgeway Jr. A low move in Turn 2 of the fourth lap put Freethy into the lead with Ridgeway going low in Turn 3 to get second. The yellow flag waved on Lap 9 for Ridgeway in Turn 4, and Jimmy Robbins pitted with a flat tire. Freethy continued to lead the restart with Robbins going high in Turn 2 to take second from Gustafson. Freethy led the rest of the way to win ahead of Robbins, Gustafson, Ridgeway and Michael Burch.

Racing resumes next Saturday night with IMCA Modifieds back in action along with the IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and Delta Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results – May 28, 2022

Xtreme Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (8 laps) – Dan Jinkerson Anthony Slaney. Main Event (20 laps) – Anthony Slaney, Dan Brown Jr, Matt Micheli, Kiely Ricardo, Brian Pearce, Fred Ryland, Ray Trimble, Rod Oliver, Dan Jinkerson, Jay Norton.

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps) – Troy Foulger, Kellen Chadwick. Main Event (20 laps) – Aaron Crowell, Kellen Chadwick, Troy Foulger, Anthony Slaney, Trevor Clymens, Bobby Motts Jr, Terry DeCarlo Jr, Kenneth Robles, Gary Hylton, Eric Berendsen.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps) – Fred Ryland, Kenny Shrader. Main Event (20 laps) – Fred Ryland, Nick Zapatero, Kenny Shrader, Jacob Mallet Jr, Tommy Fraser, Andrew Pearce, Chuck Golden, Kevin Brown, Tyler Browne, Johnathan Hagio.

Super Stocks

Heat Winner (8 laps) – Jim Freethy. Main Event (15 laps) – Jim Freethy, Jimmy Robbins, Mike Gustafson, Joey Ridgeway Jr, Michael Burch, Wayne Trimble DNS.



