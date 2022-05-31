In Memoriam: long-time Antioch resident, business owner, church deacon Johnny DeDeaux passes at 91

John “Johnny” Isadore DeDeaux

May 17, 1930 – April 28, 2022

Resident of Antioch, California

John DeDeaux loved his wife. That is something everyone understood who knew John for more than five minutes.

John Isadore DeDeaux was born to Bertha and Fred DeDeaux in the small town of Pass Christian, Mississippi on May 17, 1930, and following a short illness, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family on April 28, 2022 – just a few weeks short of his 92nd birthday. He had five siblings, Herbert, Fred, Philip, Barbara (Nina), and Eva DeDeaux.

After attending Pass Christian Catholic School through the 10th grade, he left the teen scene and joined the Merchant Marines. Following his service in the Merchant Marines, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Camp Stoneman, where he met Aleta Doss at a town carnival in Pittsburg, California in 1951, who later became his wife and love of his life for the next 68 years. As luck would have it, after meeting Aleta, he was drafted into the Korean War and sent overseas where the love letters were flying back and forth for the next several years. Upon his return in 1954, the two eloped, to her mom’s dismay, and moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where John was stationed and their first son, John LaVance DeDeaux, was born. Shortly after, they moved back to Pittsburg where their second son, Brian Doss DeDeaux, was born, then purchased a home in Antioch, where they lived until he died.

John, being a determined man, went back to school and earned his high school diploma and worked at Fiberboard Paper Mill for a few years. Then, being a man of purpose, John quit his job, bought a van, painted it, and started Van’s Janitorial Service which he and Aleta managed successfully until retirement.

John loved hunting, fishing, gardening, wood working building bird houses, wishing wells, step stools, and other wood structures that all family members enjoy today. On occasion, he became a comedian entertaining family by re-creating Cousin Jody of Lonzo & Oscar from the Grand Ole Opry. Hat upside down, no teeth, guitar and singing…he didn’t spare details. He was a good dancer and could do a mean jitterbug.

Later in life, he became a Deacon in the Church of Christ and relished spending hours with the guys volunteering for the Church’s Food Give Away Program. John’s life took on many colorful and inspiring aspects during his almost 92 years on this earth. He will be remembered for his love of God, family, his infectious laughter and sharing ridiculous jokes.

Weeks before John’s passing, he enjoyed visits with his closest friends and family, including grandkids that came from far and near. John was blessed to LIVE fully until he died, maintaining the household books, attending to important household matters, telling silly tales, and dreaming of future plans.

John is survived by his loving wife, Aleta DeDeaux; 2 sons, Van and Brian; 7 grandchildren, Elasia, Jeff, Jillian, Johnny, James, Aleta, and Naomi; and 6 great grandchildren; Brother-in-law, Bobby; Sister-in-law, Marcelyn; and nieces and nephews, Brian, Jr., Alisha, Catrina, Kimberly, and Randy.

The family would like to thank John and Aleta’s dedicated caretakers, Christy and Mary. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eastside Church of Christ 1020 E. Tregallas Road, Antioch at 1:00 pm on June 4.



