Body of yet unidentified man recovered from river along Antioch waterfront Monday

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff & Allen D. Payton

On Monday, May 30, 2022, at about 3:53 PM, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol was dispatched to a report of a body that was floating on the water on the San Joaquin River near the Antioch marina boat ramp. Marine patrol deputy sheriffs arrived and recovered the body, an adult male. He was pronounced deceased on scene. The Coroner’s Division took custody of the body.

An autopsy was conducted today, Tuesday, May 31. The cause of death is listed as asphyxia due to drowning. The Coroner’s Division is still trying to identify the man.

Antioch resident Ronn Carter who was out for a bike ride on Memorial Day afternoon said Antioch Police were investigating a body found in the water near the boat ramp at the Marina and part of the boat ramp was taped off. As of 5:00 p.m. the body had not been recovered, according to Antioch Police Officer Kendall.

Another Antioch resident, Michael Mello said he saw three police cars at the Amtrak station, two on the west side of Monica’s Riverview as he was driving into the restaurant’s parking lot and three or four more cars in the boat ramp parking lot.

Carter later said he saw law enforcement personnel in a boat remove the body from near Monica’s Riverview. But the boat carrying the body – which wasn’t visible – didn’t use the boat ramp near the marina because there were too many people nearby. Instead, it turned and headed east.

The Sheriff’s Marine Patrol boat went to another location to meet the coroner.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division at (925) 313-2850. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.



