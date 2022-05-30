After rescuing an injured mountain biker in Skyline Wilderness Park in Napa

According to a post on the CHP-Golden Gate Division Air Operations’ Facebook page, Monday afternoon

“Earlier today, H-30 responded with CAL FIRE/Napa County Fire Department and AMR Napa County to report of an injured mountain biker in Skyline Park. H-30 located the patient and transported him to the trailhead for transport by ground ambulance.

H-30 departed that rescue and assisted Con Fire and San Ramon Valley Fire with an injured mountain biker on Mount Diablo. H-30 was able to locate the rider who was ejected off trail. H-30 landed near the rider and assisted until firefighters arrived at the scene. H-30 departed that rescue and headed to Milpitas for a third pending rescue.”



CHP H-30 locates injured ATV rider on Mt. D 053022

