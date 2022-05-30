Fatal head-on collision, possible DUI near Antioch bridge Sunday night claims life of San Ramon man

Three children in car with him and 70-year-old woman driving other car sustain major injuries

He was driving “at high speed…borderline reckless” – Mark Leavitt, PIO, CHP-South Sacramento

By Allen D. Payton

A San Ramon man suspected of driving under the influence died in a crash he caused on Highway 160 north of the Antioch bridge late Sunday night. Three children in the car with him and the 70-year-old female driver of the car he struck sustained major injuries. They were taken to hospitals in Walnut Creek, Oakland and Sacramento.

According to Mark Leavitt, PIO for CHP-South Sacramento, “It happened, last night about 10:20 p.m. There two vehicles involved. We had multiple callers and witnesses. A Mazda was traveling on 160 toward the bridge at high speed, according to witnesses, and borderline reckless, and possible DUI. We’re treating it as a DUI.

The Mazda crossed over the solid double yellow lines. At the same time an Audi was traveling northbound on 160, and the Mazda struck the Audi. The Mazda overturned from the crash.

The driver of the Mazda was from San Ramon, he was born in 1983 and estimated to be 38. He was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene. In the Mazda there were three juveniles, a 15-year-old female in the front passenger seat, two males ages six and four in the rear seat. We don’t believe the children in the back seat were belted, and no child seats were found in the car.

All the children had major injuries. We don’t know the relationship of anyone in the car. We haven’t determined that yet. The 15-year-old was taken to John Muir Walnut Creek by ambulance

One of the boys was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Oakland. The other boy was taken to U.C. Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.”

“In the other vehicle was just a driver no passengers, a 70-year-old woman from Rio Vista,” Leavitt continued. “She has major injuries and was taken to John Muir Walnut Creek, also by ambulance. They say she’s in stable condition.”

“We do believe the driver of the Mazda was DUI according to witnesses and the 15-year-old girl in the car,” he stated. “We won’t know for sure until the Sacramento County Coroner’s autopsy is completed.”

“Contra Costa CHP assisted us, as well, since it’s close to the border of our jurisdictions,” Leavitt added.

According to CHP-Golden Gate Division Air Operations in a post on their Facebook page Monday morning, “Late last night, H-32 responded with firefighters from Solano and Sacramento Counties to a report of a head on collision, Highway 160 near Sherman Island.

As ground resources arrived at the scene it was determined that one of the occupants was deceased and there were at least two young children who were critically injured.

H-32 transported one of the children to Children’s Hospital in Oakland while the other was transported by REACH to UC Davis.

Two additional patients were taken by ground ambulance to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.”



CHP H-32 on Hwy 160 052922

