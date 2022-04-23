«
»

EA Family Services celebrates grand opening of Antioch location with ribbon cutting

EA Services staff and Antioch Chamber of Commerce members celebrate the grand opening ribbon cutting on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Serving foster children and parents

Cookies commemorating EA Services’ Grand Opening. The blue ribbon represents foster care.

By Allen D. Payton

EA Services celebrated the Grand Opening of their new location in Antioch with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Founded in 1981, the non-profit organization provides a variety of residential services to children and young adults, ages 0-24, who have experienced neglect and abuse. Through their Foster Family Agency began in 1983, EA also supports parents of foster children, with over 1,000 clients in Northern California.

Chamber CEO and former Mayor Sean Wright welcomed EA Services to Antioch and Office Manager Lisa Florence thanked the Chamber for the ribbon cutting and to those in attendance.

The organization operates 15 other locations throughout Northern California and their Antioch offices, the first in Contra Costa County, are located at 3737A Lone Tree Way. For more information about EA Services or to become a foster parent visit www.ea.org or call (925) 771-8070.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


EA Services GO cookies


EA Services holds ribbon cutting 1


This entry was posted on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at 2:08 pm and is filed under Community, Children & Families. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply