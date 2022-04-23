Small business owner, retired Army Major, first generation American running for Congress in 8th District

Includes the northern portion of Antioch.

By Allen D. Payton

Small business owner and retired Army Major Rudy Recile is a first-generation American who is now running for Congress in California’s new 8th Congressional District. In Contra Costa County the district includes Hercules, Pinole, Richmond, El Cerrito, Pittsburg and the northern portion of Antioch.

His campaign material reads, “Recile is the American dream. His mother came to the United States from the Philippines to make a better life for her children. Rudy learned early in life what a privilege it is to live in the United States of America.”

A Christian and family man, Recile owns a small website development company known as YCDI Corp. which he started in 2013, worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a Data Manager and “a proud retired US Army officer,” he shared. According to his LinkedIn page, Recile earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree from Eastern Illinois University in 1996 and a Master of Science degree in Quality Systems Management in 2005 from the National Graduate School of Quality Management.

Recile is a husband, brother and uncle to many nieces and nephews and since 2018 has served as the treasurer for VFW Post 2333 Fairfield-Suisun. He also serves as the treasurer for the non-profit Tools of Learning for Children which supports educational program modules for teachers.

During his 26 years in the Army, 14 years of executive level, Recile spent six years as a Contract Officer Representative for the US managing taskings in multi-million-dollar contracts.” He was stationed in Illinois, South Korea and Washington, DC. His last military duty station was in Fairfield. After retiring from the military in 2014, “my wife and I liked California so much that we decided to stay,” he shared. Recile and his wife, FeSallygumay “Sally” Catillo-Recille live in Vacaville, just inside the district. Unlike his opponent, Rep. John Garamendi, who lives in Walnut Grove, 29 miles from Antioch, the closest city within the 8th District. Federal election rules only require a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives to live in the same state as the district they represent.

The 8th CD includes all or portions of the cities of Benicia, Vallejo, Fairfield, Suisun, and Vacaville in Solano County and the northern, waterfront section of Contra Costa County including Richmond, Kensington, El Cerrito, San Pablo, El Sobrante, Pinole, Hercules, Rodeo, Crockett, Bay Point, Pittsburg and portions of Martinez and Antioch.

During his work with the USDA, Recile worked as an Instructor for the Plant Protection and Quarantine Division with seven years training agricultural officers in 35 of California’s 58 counties.

Recile, who says he’s on a “mission to empower American citizens and to raise our voices for the common good and to restore our country with new blood and fresh ideas” shared more of why he is running.

“Like you, I have watched career politicians, in Washington DC and in California, work just to keep their jobs, negatively impacting the way adults and children view the world. At the same time, they ignore the needs of the community. If we keep voting for the same legislators, we will keep losing!”

“While serving in the US Army, I was fortunate enough to be stationed at the Pentagon as a logistics officer interacting with staff and agencies in the highest levels of the military,” he shared. “I walked the halls of the Pentagon and Capitol Hill to coordinate with various staff and agencies, each with their own flavor, throughout Washington DC. I became savvy in the ways these various types of people conducted their duties. I learned the language of Washington and how to successfully accomplish what needed to be done.”

“Looking back on the 2020 election cycle, I was not pleased with what I witnessed,” Recile continued. “I concluded my 33 years of experience working in Federal government was better put to use becoming part of the solution instead of sitting on the sidelines. I volunteered with community organizations, voter registration drives and other events. I am on a mission to restore our country with new blood and fresh ideas

He researched what it would take to run for office and Recile’s biggest obstacle was the Hatch Act which prohibits government employees from campaigning or running for office. In May 2021 he resigned from his position with the U.S. Department Agriculture and went full-time with his website business. Then in July 2021 Recile filed to run for California’s then, 3rd Congressional District. But in December 2021 the new congressional district (CD) lines were approved and as a result, he now is running in the 8th District.

“I am again choosing to serve and make a difference for California and our country as a candidate for California’s 8th Congressional District,” Recile stated.

Issues

Recile says his main platform issues include energy independence for America, supporting the Bill of Rights, accountability in spending our tax dollars, support for veterans, California’s environmental-water issues, crime and quality education and school choice

“The Constitution does not give us our rights. However, the Declaration of Independence and The Constitution they were created to protect the God-given rights of the individual,” he shares on his website. “The Bill of Rights is so important to us now more than ever!!! The Left chops away at our our civil liberties little by little constantly. The Left tries to normalize silencing free speech, limit the ability to practice your religion, limit US citizens’ ability to purchase firearms and have selective due process when certain people are arrested.”

“Congress needs to get control of its spending and be better stewards of the people’s money. There is plenty of money to run the government. The big question is where is the money going when the government spends it. This is a big task and I am hoping to garner enough support to get some real fiscal responsibility for the people,” Recile’s website reads.

He is developing a non-profit veterans’ support center, co-developing a non-profit veterans’ group home providing services to veterans. Both organizations plan to work closely with the Veterans Administration, county offices, veterans’ organizations and other non-profits providing services.

To address the drought and lack of water to Central Valley farmers who produce “more than 150 agricultural products for the nation”, Recile said he will find or introduce legislation to secure grants to assist local agencies with infrastructure and water conveyance systems.

“In 2014 California passed Prop 47 increasing the felony rate from $400 to $950. In the summer of 2020 there were 574 riots across the nation. Forty of the riots turned violent. Flash theft gangs entered stores stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise. These crime waves must be stopped. City officials and prosecutors must stand their ground and arrest and charge these criminals,” Recile stated.

“I support successful public schools and I believe in equality of opportunity, where parents in every neighborhood should be free to send their children to a public, private, or charter school if they choose” he shared.

For more information about Recile and is campaign for Congress visit www.rudyforuscongress.com, his Facebook page, email rudy@rudyforuscongress.com or call (707) 689-2509.



8th Congressional District Map





Rudy Recile

