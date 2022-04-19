Seek public’s help identifying suspect and car

By Antioch Police Department

The Antioch Police posted the following on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, regarding the shooting death of an elderly woman in Antioch on Feb. 8, 2022. (See related article)

2/8/22 at 7 pm a shooting occurred at Canada Valley/Pinnacle View, Antioch. A subject in a silver Dodge Charger shot at a Honda sedan killing the passenger we are asking for assistance to identify the suspect/ car contact Detective Whitaker 925-779-6890 wwhitaker@antiochca.gov.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at approximately 7:02 PM, Antioch Police Department dispatch received a call from a motorist, a 29-year-old male, who requested medical attention on Canada Valley Road near Pinnacle View Way, due to his 76-year-old female passenger having difficulties breathing. During rescue efforts, it was discovered the victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to her back.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Canada Valley – Pinnacle View Way shooter’s car 2-8-22 APD

