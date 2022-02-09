Elderly woman dies from drive-by shooting in Antioch Tuesday night

City’s fourth homicide of the year, suspect unknown

By Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at approximately 7:02 PM, Antioch Police Department dispatch received a call from a motorist, a 29-year-old male, who requested medical attention on Canada Valley Road near Pinnacle View Way, due to his 76-year-old female passenger having difficulties breathing.

American Medical Response (AMR), Contra Costa County Fire Department and Antioch Police patrol officers responded to the scene. Antioch officers arrived on the scene alongside AMR and began life-saving measures on the female victim, who appeared to be having a medical emergency.

During rescue efforts, it was discovered the victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to her back. Due to the extent of her injuries, the victim was transported to an area hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Unit responded to the scene. Investigators determined the victims were shot at by someone in an unknown vehicle traveling in the immediate area of Canada Valley Road. At least six yellow plastic markers were located where bullet casings were found in the intersection of Canada Valley Road and Pinnacle View Way/Vista Grande Drive.

It is the fourth homicide in the city, this year. This is an ongoing and active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Whitaker at (925) 779-6890 or by emailing wwhitaker@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



APD officers search victims’ vehicle 020822 ADP





Bullet casings in intersection 020822 APD

