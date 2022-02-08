Rivertown Veterans Thrift Store honors City of Antioch’s Sesquicentennial

Publisher’s Note: This is the ad that was supposed to run in the special City of Antioch Sesquicentennial edition of the Antioch Herald newspaper, this month. Apologies to Brenda Cato of Rivertown Veterans Thrift Store for inadvertently running the rough draft design of just their business card instead.

To learn more about the City of Antioch Sesquicentennial celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Incorporation of the City on Feb. 6, 1872, as the county’s original city, click here.



Rivertown Vets Thrift Store AH ad 02-22

