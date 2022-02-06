Celebrating Contra Costa County’s Original City!

Incorporation Day anniversary will be first event on February 6th

See list of the planned events during this year’s celebration

By Allen D. Payton

On February 6, 1872, the City of Antioch was incorporated “for the purposes of police and other matters”, becoming the first city in Contra Costa County. This year marks the 150th anniversary or what is known as the sesquicentennial of that event and the City, with the leadership of Celebrate Antioch Foundation, will be hosting events throughout the community this year.

While the City is providing most of the funding, more funds are needed to help pay for all the events. Please make a tax-deductible donation on their website, today and enjoy celebrating Antioch’s rich history as Contra Costa’s Original City and fun, family-friendly events all year.

Antioch Sesquicentennial Events

Following is the list of all the official Antioch Sesquicentennial events planned in the city, this year:

February 6th, 2022 1 pm – 4 pm

F Street & W. 2nd Street

We are coming together to acknowledge Antioch’s incorporation date, Contra Costa County’s original city and one of the oldest cities in California, at the Birthplace of Antioch monument at the foot of F Street. A proclamation will be read and a rededication held, followed by a light snack and drinks at the Antioch Senior Center.

April 2nd, 2022 12:00 pm

Antioch Historical Museum

April 16th, 2022 2:00 pm

El Campanil Theatre

April 23rd, 2022

May 7th, 2022 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown

May 14th, 2022

Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown

May 28th, 2022

Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve

June 3rd, 2022 Times TBA

Lone Tree Golf & Event Center

June 4th, 2022 Open-Close

Antioch Water Park

June 16th, 2022 Dusk

Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park

June 19th, 2022 Times TBA

Waldie Plaza, Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown

June 19th, 2022

Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown

June 23rd, 2022 Dusk

Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park

June 25th, 2022 7:00 am – finish

Trail off James Donlon Blvd.

June 26th, 2022 7:00 am – finish

Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown

June 30th, 2022 Dusk

Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park

July 2nd, 2022 Time TBA

Williamson Ranch Park

July 4th, 2022 Morning-Night

Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown

Hot August Cruise Night and Movie at El Campanil Theatre

August 27th, 2022 Times TBA

Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown

September 10th, 2022 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown

October 1st, 2022 6:00 am – 5:00 pm

Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown

October 29th, 2022 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown

November 11th, 2022 Times TBA

Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown

December 3rd, 2022 Times TBA

Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown

Please see the Antioch Sesquicentennial page of this website for more details on each event which will be added as they are provided.



