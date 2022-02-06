Antioch to celebrate its Sesquicentennial, the 150th anniversary of cityhood all year
Celebrating Contra Costa County’s Original City!
Incorporation Day anniversary will be first event on February 6th
See list of the planned events during this year’s celebration
By Allen D. Payton
On February 6, 1872, the City of Antioch was incorporated “for the purposes of police and other matters”, becoming the first city in Contra Costa County. This year marks the 150th anniversary or what is known as the sesquicentennial of that event and the City, with the leadership of Celebrate Antioch Foundation, will be hosting events throughout the community this year.
While the City is providing most of the funding, more funds are needed to help pay for all the events. Please make a tax-deductible donation on their website, today and enjoy celebrating Antioch’s rich history as Contra Costa’s Original City and fun, family-friendly events all year.
Antioch Sesquicentennial Events
Following is the list of all the official Antioch Sesquicentennial events planned in the city, this year:
Antioch’s Incorporation Day
February 6th, 2022 1 pm – 4 pm
We are coming together to acknowledge Antioch’s incorporation date, Contra Costa County’s original city and one of the oldest cities in California, at the Birthplace of Antioch monument at the foot of F Street. A proclamation will be read and a rededication held, followed by a light snack and drinks at the Antioch Senior Center.
Historical Society Kickoff Event
April 2nd, 2022 12:00 pm
El Campanil Theatre Sesquicentennial Concert
April 16th, 2022 2:00 pm
Keep Antioch Beautiful Day/Earth Day
April 23rd, 2022
Rivertown Art & Wine Walk
May 7th, 2022 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown
History Walk Event
May 14th, 2022
Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown
Black Diamond Day
May 28th, 2022
Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve
Antioch Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
June 3rd, 2022 Times TBA
Free Day at Antioch Water Park
June 4th, 2022 Open-Close
Movie Night at Antioch Water Park
June 16th, 2022 Dusk
Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park
Juneteenth Celebration
June 19th, 2022 Times TBA
Waldie Plaza, Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown
Father’s Day Car Show
June 19th, 2022
Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown
Movie Night at Antioch Water Park
June 23rd, 2022 Dusk
Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park
Sesquicentennial 5K Run
June 25th, 2022 7:00 am – finish
Trail off James Donlon Blvd.
Sesquicentennial Bicycle Race
June 26th, 2022 7:00 am – finish
Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown
Movie Night at Antioch Water Park
June 30th, 2022 Dusk
Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park
Sesquicentennial Music in The Park
July 2nd, 2022 Time TBA
Williamson Ranch Park
Sesquicentennial 4th of July Celebration & Parade
July 4th, 2022 Morning-Night
Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown
Hot August Cruise Night and Movie at El Campanil Theatre
August 27th, 2022 Times TBA
Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown
Rivertown Peddlers Faire
September 10th, 2022 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown
Fall Fest / BBQ Cook-Off
October 1st, 2022 6:00 am – 5:00 pm
Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown
Halloween Kids Fest / Trick or Treating
October 29th, 2022 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown
Veteran’s Day Parade
November 11th, 2022 Times TBA
Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown
Holiday Delites Celebration
December 3rd, 2022 Times TBA
Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown
Please see the Antioch Sesquicentennial page of this website for more details on each event which will be added as they are provided.