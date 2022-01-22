«

San Francisco man arrested for illegal guns during traffic stop in Antioch Saturday

Illegal guns confiscated by Antioch Police Officer during arrest on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Photo: APD

By Allen Payton

According to Antioch Police Department Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, Officer Milner made an arrest, today, Saturday, January 22, 2022, in which he recovered an AR-style pistol and another illegal firearm. The suspect arrested is Giovanni Garcia, 21 years old from San Francisco, who was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility.

The reason for the stop was for a traffic violation and the firearms were located during a search of the vehicle after Milner had probable cause to search the car.

Please check back later for any additional details.

