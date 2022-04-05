Nomination papers for candidates in April 5 special election for Assembly District 11 available Tuesday

Due to vacancy created by Jim Frazier’s resignation; winner will serve out remainder of term through December

By Dawn Kruger, Civic Outreach/Engagement Specialist, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department

The April 5th, 2022, special state election gets into full swing on Tuesday, January 25th as nomination papers will be made available for candidates running for the current California State Assembly District 11 office. The current district includes Antioch, Oakley, Brentwood, Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Byron and Knightsen in Contra Costa County.

The special election is to fill the vacancy created by former Assemblyman Jim Frazier who announced his resignation, last month, effective Dec. 31. On Jan. 7, the day Gov. Newsom issued a proclamation calling for the special election.

If one candidate receives a majority of the votes (50% + 1), no special general election will be held. The winner will serve out the remainder of the two-year term through early December. If a special general election is needed it will be held June 7, the same day as the regular primary election and the candidate with the most votes in that election wins.

A separate election will be held during the June primary and November general elections for the new Assembly District 11, which now only includes Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Byron and Knightsen in Contra Costa County.

The nomination period runs through 5:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022. Papers for the special California Assembly District 11 election are available at the Contra Costa Elections Office, 555 Escobar Street, Martinez.

For further information on this special election and key dates, go to https://www.cocovote.us/april-5-2022-special-primary-election-assembly-district-11/.

“This special election was just announced by the governor earlier this month and we don’t want our constituents to be surprised,” said Deborah Cooper, Contra Costa Registrar of Voters. “If you are considering running for office, the Contra Costa County Elections Office provides a candidate manual with comprehensive information about the process and we are available to assist you.”

The Contra Costa Elections Division is offering appointments to interested candidates on weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Filing documents and information will be provided to interested constituents at their appointment.

The process takes 20 minutes. Due to the current surge in the pandemic/Covid-19, we are asking constituents to schedule an appointment through email at candidate.services@vote.cccounty.us or by calling us at 925-335-7800.

All visitors will be asked to check-in at the Elections lobby and will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.

For more information, visit www.cocovote.us or call (925) 335-7800.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



April 5 Special Election Key Dates





AD11 map 2011

