Tickets still available for Saturday’s Antioch Sesquicentennial Kickoff BBQ at Historical Society Museum

By Lucy Meinhardt, Marketing Chair, Antioch Historical Society

All are invited to the kickoff event of Antioch’s Sesquicentennial, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the City of Antioch’s incorporation. The BBQ picnic extravaganza will be held on the grounds of the Antioch Historical Society Museum from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Music, food and beverages, and fun are planned.

Local group Vocal-ease and the Boogie Men are the headliners, performing most of the afternoon. Opening is the Antioch High School Jazz Band. Ballet Folklorico from Antioch Middle School will close the day.

Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic. Tables, chairs, and shade canopies will be provided. Tickets to reserve a BBQ meal from Freddy B’s are available for purchase in advance at $25 each by clicking here. You can also purchase the meal at the event. Others may choose to purchase pizza from the Straw Hat Pizza food truck. Sodas, beer, and wine will be for sale.

Fun for children will be plentiful in the Antioch Rec Department Activity Area, with a bouncy house, an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, and Silly Jojo the Clown will entertain with balloon animal creations.

The Museum itself and Sports Legends wing will be open. Winners of an art contest for all middle schoolers in Antioch will be on display in the Museum’s Riverview Room to the accompaniment of live classical piano music played by Alfonso Ochoa. Outdoors guests can view Bay Bombs Classic Car Show, the Museum’s 1926 fire engine, vehicles from the Antioch Police Department, and the Museum’s murals. The McCoy Farm House and the Fire House will both be open.

Sesquicentennial souvenir coins will be available to purchase. Proceeds from the coins and a portion of the price of the BBQ meal will benefit the museum.

The museum is located at 1500 W. 4th Street. To learn more about the Antioch Historical Society and museum visit www.antiochhistoricalmuseum.org or call (925) 757-1326.

To learn more about Antioch’s Sesquicentennial of Cityhood on February 6, 1872 and see all of this year’s events and activities click here and here.



